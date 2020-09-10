Richland County hosting flu shot drive-thru clinic

SIDNEY, Mont. - The Richland County Health Department’s Mass Flu Shot Clinic is shifting to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Montana.

The annual event, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney, will limit vaccinations to adults only, offering both regular and high-dose influenza shots.

With no appointment necessary, the Health Department hopes to vaccinate over 300 people, especially those 65 and older.

Organizers say the new format will also act as a trial-run to better prepare healthcare works and volunteers for future mass distributions of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

“It also provides us with an excellent opportunity to practice should we get a COVID vaccine. How are we going to get that out to the public in an organized fashion with the least amount of contact? We don’t obviously have a COVID vaccine, but it does provide us that opportunity so that we’re ready,” said Richland County Environmental Health Director Stephanie Ler.

Health Department officials want to remind everyone to not attend if they aren’t feeling well or are waiting for the results of a recent COVID test. For safety reasons, flu shots will not be given to those who have pets with them.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.