Reaction to Northrop Grumman ICBM contract

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - The Air Force announced Tuesday that Northrop Grumman has won a contract to develop the next generation of missiles.

The Air Force spent three years deciding who gets the contract to upgrade the ICBM’s and after Boeing bowed out earlier this year it goes to Northrop Grumman.

The $13.3 billion Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program will replace current Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

“Recaptilization and modernization of our triad, the strategic deterrent capability that we have, is extremely important as we go forward,” said Mark Jantzer, Task Force 21.

The ICBM program was only intended to last a decade, but has been in use for 50 years, after a series of extensions and upgrades.

A statement from Northrop Grumman said they “look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the people of North Dakota, and are excited to work together to support this critical national security mission.”

The update is expected to take ten years to get missiles in the ground.

