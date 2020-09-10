Advertisement

'Out of the Darkness' suicide prevention walk this weekend in Minot

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D.- September is Suicide Awareness Month. In honor of those suffering and of those who have lost their life by suicide, the North Dakota chapter with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a walk in Minot to raise awareness and to show support to those in need.

While this Sunday’s ‘Out of the Darkness’ event may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, the importance of awareness and support around suicide will not be ignored.

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in North Dakota, according to a 2017 CDC study, and is becoming more prevalent in younger age groups.

“It is getting younger and younger. Bullying has a lot do with it. Kids' mental health and their self-esteem. And so, we are seeing a lot of younger kids dying by suicide then before,” said Out of Darkness co-chair Cellest Hofer.

Suicide can be a difficult topic to discuss, which is why the foundation is serious about spreading awareness and helping break down barriers.

“We really want to be a part of the bold goal of reducing suicide rates 20% by 2025, that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention goal. By that we need to raise awareness and stop the stigma,” said Out of Darkness co-chair Twyla Hofer.

The event is called the ‘Out of the Darkness’ to help show those in need that the community is there to support them.

“Having people available. You can see your family, you can see your friends, you can see community members. All on the same page, about wanting to help end suicide is what the walk is about,” said Twyla Hofer.

Working to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The walk will begin on Sunday, Sept.13 at 12 p.m. and will go until 3 p.m. There will also be many resources available around the park for anyone who would like to learn more.

The event has a goal of raising $30,000, and as of Sept. 10 they are halfway there.

For those who are interested in joining the event or donating: https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6753

