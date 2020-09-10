Advertisement

North Dakota firefighters headed to Oregon to help fight deadly blaze

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After returning home from a 30 day mission in Jordan, Mont., firefighters with the North Dakota Forest Service are headed to Eugene, Ore.

Two engines and six firefighters left for Oregon Thursday morning to help state law enforcement battle the Holiday Farm Fire.

Squad Boss Hunter Noor says the crew will get their assignment once they are in town.

“You check in, and they plug you in where they need and what the fire is doing. They might need you for structure protection one day and then the next day they could be using you to hold out a burn operation,” said Noor.

Over the last couple of months, crews from North Dakota have been sent to Nevada, Colorado, Montana and Oregon.

“It’s a, that we can get out, out of the state of North Dakota and help not just North Dakota, but other states. It makes you feel like you’re doing some good outside of North Dakota, as well.,” said Noor.

Noor says it is unknown how long they will be fighting the blaze in Oregon, The fire is currently at 144,000 acres.

