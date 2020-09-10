ND farmers paid highest crop offering for soybeans since beginning of 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, prices of U.S. soybean futures rose to their highest levels since 2018. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Chinese buyers purchased 664,000 tonnes. This is good news for North Dakota farmers who have been wondering if China would hold up their end of phase one of the trade deal.

Commodity experts say North Dakota farmers are getting paid the highest amount so far this year for their soybeans. “Soy bean futures for the new crop have rallied back to where they were offering at the beginning of the year. New crop price offering is at the highest since the beginning of the year,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services Inc. Despite the current demand, extension agents say farmers are feeling a mixed bag of emotions. “COVID has really thrown a monkey wrench into the volatility of the market. If you look at them today, they’re not quite as good as I think some people had initially hoped they would be. I know guys are optimistic just because they have to be. But unfortunately we just don’t know exactly what the next six months are going to hold,” said Burleigh County Ag and Natural Resources Extension Agent Tyler Kralicek. The high demand for soybeans is coming from Chinese buyers following through with the trade deal, according to experts. “China has been aggressively honoring phase one. They started in July, and they’ve been very strong every week intended to fulfill what is required of them. And so, that has elevated us to new cash highs for 2020,” Graner said. China is committed to buying $12.5 billion of American agricultural goods in 2020 and $19.5 billion in 2021, according to the agreement signed in January.

Graner predicts damaging weather patterns in other countries could keep China buying North Dakota soybeans into the winter.

