Minot Public Schools cancels 2020 homecoming dance, parade amid COVID-19 precautions

MINOT, N.D. (MINOT) - The Minot Public School district has canceled the 2020 high school homecoming dance and parade amid COVID-19 concerns, but will hold virtual activities, according to District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“MHS will host a variety of homecoming activities, including a virtual pep rally and coronation but will not host a dance or homecoming parade. Our goal is to follow the ND Smart Restart plan guidelines, and social distance wherever and whenever possible. A dance and parade create an environment that makes social distancing nearly impossible.”

In May, the school canceled the 2020 prom due to similar concerns.

