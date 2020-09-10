Minot Public Schools cancels 2020 homecoming dance, parade amid COVID-19 precautions
MINOT, N.D. (MINOT) - The Minot Public School district has canceled the 2020 high school homecoming dance and parade amid COVID-19 concerns, but will hold virtual activities, according to District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.
District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer released the following statement to Your News Leader:
“MHS will host a variety of homecoming activities, including a virtual pep rally and coronation but will not host a dance or homecoming parade. Our goal is to follow the ND Smart Restart plan guidelines, and social distance wherever and whenever possible. A dance and parade create an environment that makes social distancing nearly impossible.”
In May, the school canceled the 2020 prom due to similar concerns.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.