Minot Police refute rumor of SWAT team arrest

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department is refuting a rumor making the rounds on social media that SWAT team officers arrested a hairdresser.

The department posted on Facebook Wednesday that a woman was cited a few months back for violating Gov. Burgum’s executive order, though the woman was not taken into custody, and was not the subject of a SWAT operation.

Here is the department’s statement in full:

"We have been made aware of some social media rumors regarding the use of a our SWAT team to arrest a “hairdresser”. This simply did not happen. A few months back, a female subject was cited into court on scene by a Patrol Sgt for violating a Governor’s emergency executive order. She was never taken into custody, much less a subject of a SWAT operation.

We understand people feel strongly about certain COVID issues, but to fabricate false information about our department’s involvement regarding some of those issues is irresponsible. We are navigating these COVID times not separate from our community but TOGETHER with you. We are uncertain, frustrated, and anxious much like many of you but we remain optimistic about future times. Stay safe and healthy Minot."

