Minot Fire Department celebrates 125 years

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Fire Department is celebrating 125 years of serving the community, and to commemorate, they are sharing their history online.

This week the Minot Fire Department’s Facebook page will also serve as a virtual history book.

Posts highlighting some of the department’s old equipment and some of the city’s most historic fires and tragedies will be added.

Team members said that even after years on the job they’re still learning interesting facts.

“I think another crazy stat is that we’ve only had seven Chiefs in the 125-year history. I think that says a lot about the Minot community and the support that the fire department has from the community that when we get Chiefs they want to stay here,” said Training Captain Devin Walter.

Firefighters said they had to change their original plans to celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department will officially turn 125 on Sept. 13.

