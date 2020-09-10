Advertisement

Madison West pleads guilty to killing of Bowman man in 2016

(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Madison West will spend 35 years in prison for her role in killing Nicholas Johnson in August of 2016.

West pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder Tuesday afternoon.

A jury convicted her and Chase Swanson in 2018 and were sentenced to life without parole for conspiracy to commit murder by either intentionally or knowingly causing the death of another human being . The North Dakota Supreme Court reversed that decision, saying they were mischarged.

Those charges were tossed out because justices say conspiracy to knowingly commit murder is a non-cognizable offense, because it allows an individual to be convicted of the offense without an intent to cause the death of another human being.

The murder happened at the at the El-Vu Motel in Bowman.

Two convictions of theft of property and felon in possession of a firearm still stand.

