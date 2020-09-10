Firefighters weigh in on fire dangers following gender reveal gone bad

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Fire department is warning people to avoid playing with fire, literally, in the wake of the California fires that have destroyed more than 7,000 acres of land so far.

A fire sparked by a gender reveal party gone wrong has burned at least 10,000 acres in California.

Earlier this year the Ward County Commissioners passed a burn ban that will be in effect through the end of September.

Authorities say abnormally dry conditions and high winds put rural areas at risk for fires.

“Conditions are dry around here and we hope to teach people off of other mistakes that hey, it’s not a good idea to use fireworks for any kind of a celebration. It’s better to stick with your lesser means of celebrating,” said Minot Fire Department fire Inspector Stuart Hammer.

The ban includes garbage/pit burning, campfires, and burning of farm or crop land and runs through Oct. 1.

The Associated Press reports that a drop in temperature helped slow the fires spread through Colorado and Montana.

