Claim filed against BIA seeks compensation for victims of 2019 road washout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A statement released by a Bismarck law firm, says a claim was filed Wednesday against the Bureau of Indian Affairs on behalf of the families who were affected by the 2019 road washout on the Standing Rock reservation.

Robins Kaplan LLP is representing two people who were injured, and the families of two who died in the washout on July 9, 2019 on BIA Highway 3, also known as Kenel Road.

The claim is filed under the Federal Tort Claim Act, which says injury or death is caused by the wrongful or negligent act of a federal employee acting in the scope of their official duty.

According to the claim, the BIA had known since 2010 the culvert was unsafe and in need of replacement.

“For too long the BIA has turned a blind eye to the failing highway infrastructure on the Reservations in the Great Plains,” said Tim Purdon, partner and co-chair of Robins Kaplan’s American Indian Law and Policy Group.

Wednesday’s filing included a demand from the BIA, which Purdon says are being kept confidential due to the possibility of negotiations .

He added, the families submitted demands for compensations for the injuries and loss of family members.

He says if the BIA does not resolve the demands in six months a lawsuit will be filed on the families behalf.

