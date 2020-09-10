Burgum expands staffing options; Dems call for sick leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democratic legislative candidates are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to expand financial protections for teachers and staff working in public education.

These candidates include Senate Candidate Kari Breker of West Fargo, and House Candidates Naomi Muscha of Fort Ransom, John Pederson of Mayville and Zach Tomczik of Grand Forks.

Burgum signed an executive order in March expanding paid sick leave for first responders who get COVID-19 while on the job, and Democrats say teachers deserve the same.

For many school districts, what was one of their biggest concerns is becoming a reality: teachers and staff getting sick, and schools stretching their staffing.

Many teachers and school workers are relying on their sick time to pay their bills, but the democratic candidates and some of their opponents say more can be done. Last week, Burgum signed a different executive order lifting the cap on how long a substitute teacher can serve. But Democrats are calling for assistance not just in the classroom, but also at the bank.

Naomi Muscha served in the House until 2016 and is running for another term in November. “Anyone protected by these orders would be presumed to have caught COVID-19 at work. It would cut through red tape and give assurances to all school employees that they would not be thrown out the door and cast out to the streets, so to speak,” Muscha said. The request goes beyond just the classrooms. Democrats want the order to include maintenance staff, bus drivers, kitchen staff and others. While many of their election opponents say they would be open to the expansion, some say this isn’t the way to do it.

These Republican candidates include Valley City Rep. Dwight Kiefert, Grand Forks Reps Emily O’Brien and Claire Cory, House Candidate Mike Beltz of Hilsboro and House Candidate Jared Hagert of Emerado.

“It’s an extremely unprecedented situation to go into. I think the local school boards will have a better read on what the situation is as the school year progresses,” Hagert said. On Tuesday, Burgum and the Emergency Commission voted to move $30 million from the CARES Act to education for any additional staffing needs caused by COVID-19.

Since this is an executive order, only the governor has the power to create or expand this proposal. However, the candidates said they have not contacted the Governor’s Office yet.

A spokesman for Burgum said:

“The safety of teachers, support staff and students is a top priority for the governor and this administration. That’s why, working with DPI and the ND Department of Health, we formed the Healthy Return to Learning team, bringing together a diverse group of subject matter experts to collaborate with state agencies and communities to provide resources, processes and strategies that schools, local public health units and the state need to keep schools operating in their dual mission of high quality education for all students while ensuring public health. Teachers were encouraged to be part of the process in planning their safe return to work, and the team continues to collaborate with school leaders to work through scenarios to keep our teachers, staff and students safe.”

