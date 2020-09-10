BPS to go to face-to-face instruction for K-5 on Sept. 29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.

According to Bismarck Public Schools officials, masks are still required unless 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.

Elementary students were operating on the Hybrid A-B model like the rest of the district.

The release also said students in grades 6-12 will continue to operate in the Hybrid A-B model.

