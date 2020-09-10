Bismarck Downtowners holding Annual Street Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

The Bismarck Downtowners are bringing back a fall favorite!

The 47th Annual Downtowners Street Fair is a go. People will be able to enjoy the food, crafts and art the vendors have to offer. However, there will be extra safety measures put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at the event.

“We wanted to do something scaled down but give our vendors and nonprofits a chance to at least have one show this year and we hope that everybody who comes is responsible and practices all those guidelines. And hopefully we can help out all these small vendors, small businesses, and nonprofits,” said Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog.

There will be a 50% reduction in vendors to help with social distancing, no live music or kids games to avoid congregating, staff will be using UV sanitizing wands and everyone working the fair will be wearing masks.

The fair will take place Sept. 18 and 19 of this month. For more information on the event, you can visit downtownbismarck.com.

