Advertisement

Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning

Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning
Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – Students at Turtle Mountain Community Schools now have a start date for their fall semester. However, students won’t be returning to face to face learning anytime soon.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the first day will be Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The district will be starting the semester with a minimum of six weeks of distance learning, and reevaluate after that time whether they will continue.

Fall sports for the Turtle Mountain Braves have also been postponed until face to face classes return.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BPS to go to face-to-face instruction for K-5 on Sept. 29

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.

News

Richland County hosting flu shot drive-thru clinic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Richland County Health Department’s Mass Flu Shot Clinic is shifting to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Montana.

News

Third suspect arrested in prostitution sting; bond set

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The third suspect accused of facilitating prostitution in Bismarck and Dickinson was arrested Thursday morning in Cass County.

News

ND farmers paid highest crop offering for soybeans since beginning of 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Earlier this week, prices of U.S. soybean futures rose to their highest levels since 2018. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Chinese buyers purchased 664,000 tonnes.

Latest News

News

Williston’s Innovation Academy is now open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston’s newest school, the ASB Innovation Academy, welcomed students and teachers through its doors for the first time this week.

News

1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools, about a dozen students were quarantined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
One COVID-19 case has been identified in the Washburn Public School District and about a dozen students had to quarantine.

News

The Wienermobile Has Arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
So far on the program we’ve celebrated National Chicken Month, we’ve watched Chef Trevor prepare a strawberry lemom mahi-mahi and now we turn our attention to hot dogs.

News

North Dakota firefighters headed to Oregon to help fight deadly blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
After returning home from a 30 day mission in Jordan, Mont., firefighters with the North Dakota Forest Service are headed to Eugene, Ore.

News

Hope’s Home Videos: Cape Sewing Project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Hope tells us that her mother still had more up her sleeve since we shared their last project together earlier this week.

News

Strawberry Lemon Mahi Mahi

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make strawberry lemon Mahi Mahi.