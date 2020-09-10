Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning

BELCOURT, N.D. – Students at Turtle Mountain Community Schools now have a start date for their fall semester. However, students won’t be returning to face to face learning anytime soon.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the first day will be Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The district will be starting the semester with a minimum of six weeks of distance learning, and reevaluate after that time whether they will continue.

Fall sports for the Turtle Mountain Braves have also been postponed until face to face classes return.

