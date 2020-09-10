B-52s from Minot participate in training in Ukraine

UKRAINE – Three B-52 Stratofortress bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base recently participated in a special training session with Ukrainian fighter, according to European United States Command.

The exercise took place on Friday, Sept. 4 in Ukrainian airspace, and provided valuable mid-air training for the Ukrainian pilots.

The mission is part of a long-term deployment for the B-52s to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.

Images: EUCOM / Sr. Airman Xavier Navarro

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.