B-52s from Minot conduct training in North Africa, Mediterranean Sea

STUTTGART, Germany – B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Minot Air Force Base are participating in special training exercises in North Africa and in the Mediterranean Sea this week, according to U.S. Africa Command.

The training sessions began Monday, with participation from four Moroccan F-16s.

The command also indicates that the B-52s will intercept the USS Roosevelt in the southern Mediterranean Sea, in a simulation of a hostile vessel.

The exercises come a week after similar training with allies in Ukraine.

Image: U.S. AFRICA COMMAND / Sr. Airman Xavier Navarro

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.