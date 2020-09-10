Author of book on Angila Wilder case to hold book-signing this weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Main Street Books and the Depot are partnering to host an author book signing this weekend.

C.J. Wynn will sign copies of “Wilder Intentions.”

The book is based on the 2015 killing of Angila Wilder, and the investigation into her ex-husband Richie, and his wife Cynthia.

It will be held at Main Street Books Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Depot Venue Manager Jessica Ackerman said she wanted to provide residents the chance to connect.

“I was able to reach out to Main Street Books and talk about how we might work together to be able to create a bigger opportunity for the community to engage in the story,” said Ackerman.

The event is free and open to the public.

