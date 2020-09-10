Advertisement

4 charged in Williston kidnapping, robbery

By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Four people are facing criminal charges in Williston following a kidnapping.

Devin Albitre, Shayden Naquin, Taylor Osorio, and Chantelle Lingle, are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping on August 30.

Police say the four people abducted and robbed a man by arranging a meeting with him. From there, the four people forced him to remain in another vehicle at gunpoint.

They later transported the victim to another location and left him there while physically restrained.

The charges are a Class A felony.

Williston police say all four of the suspects are now in custody.

