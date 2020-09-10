29 COVID-19 cases were identified in Bismarck schools, 258 were quarantined as being close contacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School District administrators have created a dashboard with county and school district COVID-19 case data.

BPS Director of Community Relations Renae Hoffmann Walker says the data will be used to guide return-to-school decisions.

Hoffmann Walker says the dashboard includes county positive case rates and BPS student and staff COVID-related absences.

From Aug. 24 through Sept. 6, according to Hoffmann Walker 29 students and staff tested positive and 258 were quarantined as being close contacts.

You can find more information about the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2BDp1Ov

