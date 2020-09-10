Advertisement

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 28-year-old Richland Two teacher has died from complications of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Demetria (Demi) Bannister was a third-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School. She had been in the teaching profession for five years.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to Ms. Bannister’s parents, relatives, friends and school family,” Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis said in a statement. “While gone from us too soon, Ms. Bannister’s legacy lives on through the lives of the students she taught in her five years as a dedicated educator. To honor Ms. Bannister’s memory I ask the Richland Two family to join me in reaffirming our commitment to doing all we can to provide premier learning experiences for all students in the safest environment possible and doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Some former co-workers describe her as a teacher who went above and beyond for her students, and who had a passion for the arts..

Patricio Aravena is the music teacher at Windsor and says watching Bannister break out dance moves in the middle of the hallway was normal.

“She provided us with a lot of character,” Aravena said.

“Known as Windsor’s Songbird, Ms. Bannister used her musical talents to bring a great deal of joy to our school,” said Denise Quickel, principal of Windsor Elementary. “For our school’s Attendance Matters kickoff in 2019 she wrote a song about the importance of coming to school to the tune of ‘Old Town Road’. The song and video were a big hit with our school family. Ms. Bannister loved her students and never missed an opportunity to advocate for students and public education.”

Richland Two says Bannister was last inside the Windsor Elementary building on Aug. 28 during the final teacher workdays at the school.

She was not showing symptoms at that time and all cleaning protocols were followed, the district said.

Richland Two was notified of Bannister’s positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 5. An email was sent to Windsor Elementary staff that day explaining the 28-year-old teacher was hospitalized due to the virus. She died Monday, Sept. 7.

While this school community is grieving, they’re trying to stay positive.

“If she was around, she would say something along the lines of, ‘come on guys, you know you should cheer up. You should keep going on and just make people happy,’” Aravena said.

Bannister’s co-workers say her joyful spirit and love for students will live on inside the Windsor Elementary building.

Copyright 2020 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belcourt schools to begin school year next week with distance learning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students at Turtle Mountain Community Schools now have a start date for their fall semester. However, students won’t be returning to face to face learning anytime soon.

News

BPS to go to face-to-face instruction for K-5 on Sept. 29

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools will be moving all elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction starting September 29.

News

Richland County hosting flu shot drive-thru clinic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Richland County Health Department’s Mass Flu Shot Clinic is shifting to a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Montana.

National

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

News

Third suspect arrested in prostitution sting; bond set

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The third suspect accused of facilitating prostitution in Bismarck and Dickinson was arrested Thursday morning in Cass County.

Latest News

News

ND farmers paid highest crop offering for soybeans since beginning of 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Earlier this week, prices of U.S. soybean futures rose to their highest levels since 2018. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Chinese buyers purchased 664,000 tonnes.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

News

Williston’s Innovation Academy is now open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston’s newest school, the ASB Innovation Academy, welcomed students and teachers through its doors for the first time this week.

National

Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Third-grade teacher for Richland Two school district dies of COVID-19