$15 million to MAFB for missileer headquarters renovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Minot Air Force Base received more than $15 million from the Army for a project to renovate missileer headquarters on base.

The money will go to demolition and reconstruction of the base’s Missile Command Headquarters Building.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the award Wednesday.

The Project is scheduled to be complete by August 2023.

