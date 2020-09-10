$15 million to MAFB for missileer headquarters renovation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Minot Air Force Base received more than $15 million from the Army for a project to renovate missileer headquarters on base.
The money will go to demolition and reconstruction of the base’s Missile Command Headquarters Building.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the award Wednesday.
The Project is scheduled to be complete by August 2023.
