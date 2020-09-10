Advertisement

13-year-old Minot girl harvests first bear in Minnesota

13-year-old Minot girl harvests first bear in Minnesota
13-year-old Minot girl harvests first bear in Minnesota(Aaron Nelson)
By Jordin Roberts
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - A 13-year-old hunter from Minot had the biggest day of her young career this afternoon when she took down a black bear in Minnesota.

Alyssa Nelson says she took down the animal near Grygla.

She says she’s hunted turkey and antelope before, but this was her most exciting harvest yet.

“I saw a big black furball. And oh my gosh it was the coolest experience ever. I started shaking so bad because I was so excited. I shot him and the next thing I know my legs were about to fall off the stand because they were shaking so bad,” said Nelson.

Nelson got plenty of congratulations and support on social media. Her post on the ND Bucks and Bulls Facebook page has more than 1,200 interactions.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burgum expands staffing options; Dems call for sick leave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Democratic legislative candidates are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to expand financial protections for teachers and staff working in public education.

News

B-52s from Minot conduct training in North Africa, Mediterranean Sea

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Minot Air Force Base are participating in special training exercises in North Africa and in the Mediterranean Sea this week, according to U.S. Africa Command.

News

B-52s from Minot participate in training in Ukraine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Three B-52 Stratofortress bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base recently participated in a special training session with Ukrainian fighter, according to European United States Command.

News

$15 million to MAFB for missileer headquarters renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Air Force Base received more than $15 million from the Army for a project to renovate missileer headquarters on base.

Latest News

News

Firefighters weigh in on fire dangers following gender reveal gone bad

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot Fire department is warning people to avoid playing with fire, literally, in the wake of the California fires that have destroyed more than 7,000 acres of land so far.

News

Volunteer retires after a decade of tending to MacLean Bottoms gun range

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
After nearly a decade of dedicating countless hours to the MacLean Bottoms shooting range, a long-time volunteer is hanging up his vest and rifle.

News

Reaction to Northrop Grumman ICBM contract

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Air Force announced Tuesday that Northrop Grumman has won a contract to develop the next generation of missiles.

News

29 COVID-19 cases were identified in Bismarck schools, 258 were quarantined as being close contacts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School District administrators have created a dashboard with county and school district COVID-19 case data.

News

Minot Public Schools cancels 2020 homecoming dance, parade amid COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Public School district has canceled the 2020 high school homecoming dance and parade amid COVID-19 concerns, but will hold virtual activities, according to District Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

News

Trinity Catholic Schools move to yellow phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson are moving to the yellow phase of their restart plan, after Governor Doug Burgum moved Stark County into the moderate risk level for COVID-19.