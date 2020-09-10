13-year-old Minot girl harvests first bear in Minnesota

MINOT, N.D. - A 13-year-old hunter from Minot had the biggest day of her young career this afternoon when she took down a black bear in Minnesota.

Alyssa Nelson says she took down the animal near Grygla.

She says she’s hunted turkey and antelope before, but this was her most exciting harvest yet.

“I saw a big black furball. And oh my gosh it was the coolest experience ever. I started shaking so bad because I was so excited. I shot him and the next thing I know my legs were about to fall off the stand because they were shaking so bad,” said Nelson.

Nelson got plenty of congratulations and support on social media. Her post on the ND Bucks and Bulls Facebook page has more than 1,200 interactions.

