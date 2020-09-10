1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools, about a dozen students were quarantined

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - One COVID-19 case has been identified in the Washburn Public School District and about a dozen students had to quarantine.

For this specific case, the district was notified by the parent and the superintendent followed up with First District Health and planned accordingly.

Washburn School Superintendent Brad Rinas said after the school is notified of a positive case he then analyzes seating charts and bus charts to identify anyone who was in close contact with the person and then notifies the parents and those students to begin their quarantine.

Rinas said, overall the district’s plan was carried out like he expected.

“It worked about like I thought it would. It took longer probably than I thought it would. When you go through and you’re looking at seating charts, you know you can’t just always look at the seating charts, you’ve got to go to the classroom and actually take a look at the classroom to make sure you understand how the layout is and then the contacting of parents,” said Rinas.

According to the Washburn School Health and Safety Plan on the district’s website, after a student or staff member has been in quarantine, they must be cleared by the North Dakota Department of Health before they return to school.

The district was notified of their first positive case Sep. 2.

