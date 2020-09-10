Advertisement

1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools, about a dozen students were quarantined

1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools and about a dozen students were quarantined
1 COVID-19 case was identified in Washburn Schools and about a dozen students were quarantined(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - One COVID-19 case has been identified in the Washburn Public School District and about a dozen students had to quarantine.

For this specific case, the district was notified by the parent and the superintendent followed up with First District Health and planned accordingly.

Washburn School Superintendent Brad Rinas said after the school is notified of a positive case he then analyzes seating charts and bus charts to identify anyone who was in close contact with the person and then notifies the parents and those students to begin their quarantine.

Rinas said, overall the district’s plan was carried out like he expected.

“It worked about like I thought it would. It took longer probably than I thought it would. When you go through and you’re looking at seating charts, you know you can’t just always look at the seating charts, you’ve got to go to the classroom and actually take a look at the classroom to make sure you understand how the layout is and then the contacting of parents,” said Rinas.

According to the Washburn School Health and Safety Plan on the district’s website, after a student or staff member has been in quarantine, they must be cleared by the North Dakota Department of Health before they return to school.

The district was notified of their first positive case Sep. 2.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Wienermobile Has Arrived

Updated: 31 minutes ago
So far on the program we’ve celebrated National Chicken Month, we’ve watched Chef Trevor prepare a strawberry lemom mahi-mahi and now we turn our attention to hot dogs.

News

North Dakota firefighters headed to Oregon to help fight deadly blaze

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
After returning home from a 30 day mission in Jordan, Mont., firefighters with the North Dakota Forest Service are headed to Eugene, Ore.

News

Hope’s Home Videos: Cape Sewing Project

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Hope tells us that her mother still had more up her sleeve since we shared their last project together earlier this week.

News

Strawberry Lemon Mahi Mahi

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make strawberry lemon Mahi Mahi.

Latest News

News

National Chicken Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s not every animal that has an entire month dedicated to celebrating it, but that is the case with chickens.

News

Bismarck Downtowners holding Annual Street Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Downtowners are bringing back a fall favorite!

News

Claim filed against BIA seeks compensation for victims of 2019 road washout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A statement released by a Bismarck law firm, says a claim was filed Wednesday against the Bureau of Indian Affairs on behalf of the families who were affected by the 2019 road washout on the Standing Rock reservation.

News

4 charged in Williston kidnapping, robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
Four people are facing criminal charges in Williston following a kidnapping.

News

Burgum expands staffing options; Dems call for sick leave

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Democratic legislative candidates are calling on Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to expand financial protections for teachers and staff working in public education.

News

13-year-old Minot girl harvests first bear in Minnesota

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
A 13-year-old hunter from Minot had the biggest day of her young career this afternoon when she took down a black bear in Minnesota.