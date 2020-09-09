Advertisement

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.
Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 40 mph Wednesday morning with additional strengthening expected over the next few days.

Rene was centered about 510 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 13 mph. The storm isn’t posing a threat to any land.

Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

That storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with gradual weakening expected to begin Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Woodward book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

News

Magic City Equality releases statement following pride flag debate at city council

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Magic City Equality released a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, after a group of Minot-area residents spoke out against the raising of the rainbow flag last week at City Hall during the public comment period of Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

Coronavirus

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

Latest News

National

NY doctor charged in serial sexual assaults on patients

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former New York gynecologist accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen patients, including children and the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, is now facing federal charges.

National

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

News

Bismarck man faces 40 federal charges for sex crimes with minors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
The United States Attorney announced Tuesday, the addition of 13 sexual exploitation of minors charges to man accused of luring minors and having sex with them.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

National

How to make a debt-free switch to cashless payments

Updated: 1 hour ago
More Americans are shifting to digital payments amid the pandemic.

News

Montana governor sues postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday, arguing changes made to the postal service could affect the ability to vote by mail in November.