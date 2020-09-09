Advertisement

Relieving Work from Home Pain

By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of you are enjoying this program while you’re working from home. It’s become the new normal for a lot of people and with that new normal are probably some new aches and pains you’re facing.

Tana Trotter is here on a Wellness Wednesday to share some stretching ideas for those of us who are experiencing new problems since we’re working from home.

