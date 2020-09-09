Railroad bridge near Beulah destroyed by fire replaced, traffic resumes

BEULAH, N.D. – A railroad bridge near Beulah that connects several energy facilities to main rail line, has been rebuilt and reopened to rail traffic, after being destroyed by a fire late last month, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

The bridge, which caught fire Aug. 31, connects Dakota Gasification Company, Antelope Valley Station, and The Coteau Properties Company’s Freedom Mine to the main rail line.

A spokesperson for BNSF said the bridge was replaced to current standards, which include steel and precast concrete.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

