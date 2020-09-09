Minot’s Ribfest coming to ND State Fairgrounds

MINOT, N.D. – After being pushed back due to the pandemic, final preparations are under way for this year’s Minot’s Ribfest at the State Fairgrounds.

This year’s Ribfest will be from Sept. 11 through the 13, featuring live music, a new monster truck show and a cornhole tournament.

Admission will be free on Friday, Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairground staff said that social distancing will be possible outside as well as in the grandstand, and guests are invited to wear masks.

Organizers said they are glad to be able to reschedule the event instead of having to cancel.

“We’ve been working on what day will this work, can we get the ribbers to come back again? Because they come from Florida and they come from Texas. So we’ve been working with them and yes the ribbers will be here and many other people,” said ND State Fair Director Renae Korslien.

A Sunday service will also be held on Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. You can find out more details on the events website here: https://www.minotribfest.com/

