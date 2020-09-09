Advertisement

Minot’s Ribfest coming to ND State Fairgrounds

Minot's Ribfest coming to ND State Fairgrounds
Minot's Ribfest coming to ND State Fairgrounds(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After being pushed back due to the pandemic, final preparations are under way for this year’s Minot’s Ribfest at the State Fairgrounds.

This year’s Ribfest will be from Sept. 11 through the 13, featuring live music, a new monster truck show and a cornhole tournament.

Admission will be free on Friday, Sept. 11 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairground staff said that social distancing will be possible outside as well as in the grandstand, and guests are invited to wear masks.

Organizers said they are glad to be able to reschedule the event instead of having to cancel.

“We’ve been working on what day will this work, can we get the ribbers to come back again? Because they come from Florida and they come from Texas. So we’ve been working with them and yes the ribbers will be here and many other people,” said ND State Fair Director Renae Korslien.

A Sunday service will also be held on Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. You can find out more details on the events website here: https://www.minotribfest.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Every county in North Dakota will have physical polling places for the general election

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Air Force tabs Northrop Grumman for ICBM modernization

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The U.S. Air Force has awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to Northrop Grumman to modernize the country’s aging Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.

News

Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

News

International college students, faculty return to Bottineau amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
International college students are back in the state for classes after this summer’s short lived VISA restrictions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement left many of them wondering if they would be returning.

Latest News

News

Every county in North Dakota will have physical polling places for the general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The November ballot has been finalized. With the election less than two months away, election workers are consulting with each county to make sure North Dakotans have voting options.

News

Bond set for two suspects, third missing in prostitute sting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge has set bond for two of the three suspects connected to facilitating prostitution at spas in Bismarck and Dickinson.

News

Bismarck has free testing every week day for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bismarck has free testing for COVID-19 every week day.

News

Search continues for missing teen last seen swimming in Yellowstone River near Fairview, Mont.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The search continues for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Yellowstone River near Fairview, Montana with friends on Saturday afternoon.

News

McQuade Softball Board still donates despite no tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Even though there was no tournament, the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament board donated $84,000 to Bismarck and Mandan charities.

News

Governor’s announcement will not change BPS instructional model

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School administrators decided to continue operating under their moderate risk level or hybrid model of instruction, after Gov. Doug Burgum designated Burleigh County as moderate risk.