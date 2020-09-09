Minoter in San Francisco shares surreal images of orange skyline

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A Minot resident visiting San Francisco this week is seeing first-hand the remarkable impacts of the devastating fires out west.

Robbie Keelan, who’s celebrating her birthday, shared images with Your News Leader of the skyline in the Bay Area.

Keelan said the air quality is actually not that bad, but said she feels as if she’s in a movie.

Images courtesy: Robbie Keelan

