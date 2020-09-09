Advertisement

Magic City Equality releases statement following pride flag debate at city council

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Magic City Equality released a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, after a group of Minot-area residents spoke out against the raising of the rainbow flag last week at City Hall during the public comment period of Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

"Magic City Equality fights for the civil rights of all individuals, opposes all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, and promotes equality for ALL. For far too long, the civil rights protections guaranteed to millions of Americans have been denied to those who identify as LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and two-spirit).

During the September 8, 2020, Minot City Council meeting, some area citizens who opposed the rainbow flag raising expressed some damaging views toward the members of the LGBTQ2S+ community. There is much work to be done toward understanding and acceptance. The mission of Magic City Equality is to guarantee inclusion and equality--for ALL. We ask the community, local businesses, and leaders to show their support by sharing our logo. Place it as your profile picture, post it to your Facebook wall, print it out and hang it in the windows of your homes, vehicles, business, or anywhere else you want to show your commitment to equality. Our voices will be amplified with your stand in supporting our message of equality."

You can read the original story at this link: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2020/09/09/raising-of-pride-flag-spurs-debate-at-minot-city-council-meeting/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck man faces 40 federal charges for sex crimes with minors

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The United States Attorney announced Tuesday, the addition of 13 sexual exploitation of minors charges to man accused of luring minors and having sex with them.

News

Montana governor sues postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday, arguing changes made to the postal service could affect the ability to vote by mail in November.

News

Raising of pride flag spurs debate at Minot City Council meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
During the public comment period at Tuesday evening’s Minot City Council meeting, a group of Minot-area residents spoke out against the city’s raising of the pride flag last week.

VOD Recording

International college students, faculty return to Bottineau amid pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-8-2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Every county in North Dakota will have physical polling places for the general election

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Air Force tabs Northrop Grumman for ICBM modernization

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The U.S. Air Force has awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to Northrop Grumman to modernize the country’s aging Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.

News

Minot’s Ribfest coming to ND State Fairgrounds

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After being pushed back due to the pandemic, final preparations are under way for this year’s Minot’s Ribfest at the State Fairgrounds.

News

Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

News

International college students, faculty return to Bottineau amid pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
International college students are back in the state for classes after this summer’s short lived VISA restrictions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement left many of them wondering if they would be returning.