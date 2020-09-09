Magic City Equality releases statement following pride flag debate at city council

MINOT, N.D. – Magic City Equality released a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, after a group of Minot-area residents spoke out against the raising of the rainbow flag last week at City Hall during the public comment period of Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

"Magic City Equality fights for the civil rights of all individuals, opposes all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, and promotes equality for ALL. For far too long, the civil rights protections guaranteed to millions of Americans have been denied to those who identify as LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and two-spirit).

During the September 8, 2020, Minot City Council meeting, some area citizens who opposed the rainbow flag raising expressed some damaging views toward the members of the LGBTQ2S+ community. There is much work to be done toward understanding and acceptance. The mission of Magic City Equality is to guarantee inclusion and equality--for ALL. We ask the community, local businesses, and leaders to show their support by sharing our logo. Place it as your profile picture, post it to your Facebook wall, print it out and hang it in the windows of your homes, vehicles, business, or anywhere else you want to show your commitment to equality. Our voices will be amplified with your stand in supporting our message of equality."

