Independent candidate for President makes a stop in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Independent candidate for president, Brock Pierce, made a stop in Bismarck Wednesday. Pierce and his running mate Karla Ballard met with Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken despite North Dakota’s general election ballot being finalized last week. Even though Pierce isn’t listed on the state’s ballot, he said he has other goals.

“I believe that we need a third major, not just another third party, a third major party because I think it’s time for another choice,” said Independent Party Presidential Candidate Brock Pierce.

Pierce will also be visiting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation Wednesday to discuss his opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Mayor Steve Bakken said they don’t agree on everything, but there are areas of compromise between them.

“Some common ground is the fact that he does understand that things need to change slowly or over time. Thirty years from now we don’t know what the energy source is going to be,” said Mayor Steve Bakken, R-Bismarck.

Mayor Bakken and candidate Pierce said they do agree on energy initiatives like carbon capture projects.

Pierce is also known for his acting as a child in the “Mighty Ducks” movies and through his work in cryptocurrency.

