Funding for Alzheimer’s research at UND

WASHINGTON, D.C. – September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday an award for the University of North Dakota to further Alzheimer’s research.

The department’s Institute on Aging awarded the university $387,750.

The award will be used to research chronic allergen exposure as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The funding comes through the aging research program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.