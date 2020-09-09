Advertisement

Funding for Alzheimer’s research at UND

Funding for Alzheimer's research at UND
Funding for Alzheimer's research at UND(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday an award for the University of North Dakota to further Alzheimer’s research.

The department’s Institute on Aging awarded the university $387,750.

The award will be used to research chronic allergen exposure as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

The funding comes through the aging research program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison West pleads guilty to killing of Bowman man in 2016

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Madison West will spend 35 years in prison for her role in killing Nicholas Johnson in August of 2016.

News

Differing views on Measure 2

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Two measures will be on the November ballot in North Dakota.

News

Bismarck students get bell covers for band instruments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Typically students arrived to their band and choir classes with their instruments and sheet music.

News

AstraZeneca stock takes a hit after halting vaccine trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Pharmaceutical companies are getting close to creating Pharmaceutical companies are getting close to creating a COVID-19 vaccine. But, Astrazeneca has put a hold on its clinical trials due to a safety concern. This has caused its stocks to drop as people wonder what’s next for the company.a COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News

News

Minoter in San Francisco shares surreal images of orange skyline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A Minot resident visiting San Francisco this week is seeing first-hand the remarkable impacts of the devastating fires out west.

News

Body of missing Watford City boy recovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The body of a missing 13-year-old Watford City boy has been recovered in the Yellowstone River by a law enforcement dive team, according to Badlands Search & Rescue Service and the Sydney Herald.

News

San Francisco skyline

Updated: 3 hours ago
Minoter in San Francisco shares surreal images of orange skyline

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Thora

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
: It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time to meet our NDT Pet of the Week. Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society joins us today with our honored guest, Thora.

News

Railroad bridge near Beulah destroyed by fire replaced, traffic resumes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A railroad bridge near Beulah that connects several energy facilities to main rail line, has been rebuilt and reopened to rail traffic, after being destroyed by a fire late last month, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

News

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Ryan Zander from the University of Mary as well as Evan Baker from “Worst Cooks in America” stop by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make shrimp scampi zoodles.