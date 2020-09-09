Edgewood in Mandan to host classic car parade to support Alzheimer’s Association

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Edgewood in Mandan is hosting a family and classic car parade in place of its walk to end Alzheimer’s, which was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. Bismarck and Mandan residents are asked to participate in the parade through the Edgewood complex.

Edgewood leaders are asking cars and participants to decorate and wear purple to support Alzheimer’s awareness.

Cars will be directed from McKenzie Drive on to 39th Avenue and into the complex loop. Organizers say this is a way to give residences a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

“In the current environment, it’s been tough and a little bit slower here. So, again, we want to stir it up and see if we can cause a little bit of commotion for our residents but of course being safe at the same time,” said Jimmy Whetter, the sales and PR directors for Edgewood.

Organizers are reminding participants to keep 6 feet from all residents.

A map of the parade route can be found below.

Due to the cancelation of their walk, Edgewood is accepting donations for the Alzheimer’s Association on their website.

