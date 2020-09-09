Body of missing Watford City boy recovered

SIDNEY, Mont. – The body of a missing 13-year-old Watford City boy has been recovered in the Yellowstone River by a law enforcement dive team, according to Badlands Search & Rescue Service and the Sidney Herald.

According to a post on the search and rescue’s Facebook page, the body of Ira David Lawrence was recovered shortly before 2 p.m.

The boy was last seen swimming in the river near Fairview, Mont., with friends Saturday afternoon, and his disappearance prompted a large search with law enforcement and volunteers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.