Body of missing Watford City boy recovered
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Mont. – The body of a missing 13-year-old Watford City boy has been recovered in the Yellowstone River by a law enforcement dive team, according to Badlands Search & Rescue Service and the Sidney Herald.
According to a post on the search and rescue’s Facebook page, the body of Ira David Lawrence was recovered shortly before 2 p.m.
The boy was last seen swimming in the river near Fairview, Mont., with friends Saturday afternoon, and his disappearance prompted a large search with law enforcement and volunteers.
