Advertisement

Body of missing Watford City boy recovered

The search continues for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Yellowstone River near Fairview, Montana with friends on Saturday afternoon.
The search continues for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Yellowstone River near Fairview, Montana with friends on Saturday afternoon.(Badlands Search and Rescue Service)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Mont. – The body of a missing 13-year-old Watford City boy has been recovered in the Yellowstone River by a law enforcement dive team, according to Badlands Search & Rescue Service and the Sidney Herald.

According to a post on the search and rescue’s Facebook page, the body of Ira David Lawrence was recovered shortly before 2 p.m.

The boy was last seen swimming in the river near Fairview, Mont., with friends Saturday afternoon, and his disappearance prompted a large search with law enforcement and volunteers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AstraZeneca stock takes a hit after halting vaccine trials

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Pharmaceutical companies are getting close to creating Pharmaceutical companies are getting close to creating a COVID-19 vaccine. But, Astrazeneca has put a hold on its clinical trials due to a safety concern. This has caused its stocks to drop as people wonder what’s next for the company.a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Minoter in San Francisco shares surreal images of orange skyline

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A Minot resident visiting San Francisco this week is seeing first-hand the remarkable impacts of the devastating fires out west.

News

San Francisco skyline

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minoter in San Francisco shares surreal images of orange skyline

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Thora

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
: It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time to meet our NDT Pet of the Week. Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society joins us today with our honored guest, Thora.

Latest News

News

Railroad bridge near Beulah destroyed by fire replaced, traffic resumes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A railroad bridge near Beulah that connects several energy facilities to main rail line, has been rebuilt and reopened to rail traffic, after being destroyed by a fire late last month, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

News

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Ryan Zander from the University of Mary as well as Evan Baker from “Worst Cooks in America” stop by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make shrimp scampi zoodles.

News

Relieving Work from Home Pain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Many of you are enjoying this program while you’re working from home. It’s become the new normal for a lot of people and with that new normal are probably some new aches and pains you’re facing.

News

NDDOH: Hundreds of Fargo COVID-19 tests were mishandled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
State health officials say hundreds of COVID-19 tests were mishandled from a Fargo testing site last week.

News

Independent candidate for President makes a stop in Bismarck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Independent candidate for president, Brock Pierce, made a stop in Bismarck Wednesday.

News

Edgewood in Mandan to host classic car parade to support Alzheimer’s Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Edgewood in Mandan is hosting a family and classic car parade in place of its walk to end Alzheimer’s, which was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.