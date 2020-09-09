Bismarck students get bell covers for band instruments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Typically students arrived to their band and choir classes with their instruments and sheet music.

This year however Bismarck Public School Students arrive to class in masks and with covers for their instruments.

Masks are required for all BPS students when social distancing isn’t possible.

Legacy High School Director of Bands Mark Herold has not only spaced out seating six feet apart in the band room, but has also staggered seating.

This assures students aren’t playing their instruments directly behind one another.

Legacy High Senior Gabby Langer has been playing the saxophone for seven years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to way she play’s her instrument.

“We have the bell covers for the instruments. So we still get to do everything we normally do just farther apart than we usually do it,” said Langer.

Bell covers and grabbing some hand sanitizer as they enter the classroom are just some of the COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We’re also trying to go outside as much as we can, when the weather permits us, so that we can play longer, because when we’re playing inside, we’re limiting playing time to 30 minutes so that the air handling system has time to circulate the air back out of the room,” said Herold.

While band students take their masks off to play their instruments, choir student students keep their mask on.

“The kids are singing with masks on the whole time, so they’re not taking their masks off during class and that’s helping keep the aerosols out of the air there as well,” said Herold.

Legacy High Students said getting used to the new normal for band class started off rocky but they’re just glad to be back in the classroom.

Herold said performances are still up in the air but they are looking for alternative options.

