Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department develops BPRD Bingo to get people outside and exploring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic may mean your favorite fall activities aren’t happening. But Bismarck Parks and Rec has something to keep you active this fall.

It’s called BPRD Bingo.

Bingo cards are available at the Parks and Rec office or print your own from their website and start checking off the adventures. You can do traditional bingo; five up, across or diagonal, or blackout, where every square is filled.

The idea is to get people outside and exploring the city, everything from playgrounds to pollinator gardens and nature trails.

“Explore places you probably didn’t even know were here but are right under your nose. Do it with your family or with a group of friends. You’re outside, you’re safe, you’re in the fresh air,” said Paula Redmann, BPRD community relations manager.

You can play through November 10.

Once your card is full, you can leave it in a drop box outside the Parks and Rec office or take a photo and send it via email to bisparks@bisparks.org or Facebook messenger.

Everyone who gets a bingo will win a prize. Prizes include free ice skating, a pool pass, a bucket of golf balls for the driving range, and more. And, share a photo on social media with the hashtag #bprdbingo, you could win a bonus prize.

