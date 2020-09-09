Advertisement

Bismarck man faces 40 federal charges for sex crimes with minors.
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota announced Tuesday, the addition of 13 sexual exploitation of minors charges to man accused of luring minors and having sex with them.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 21-year-old Dawson Rouse has been indicted on 40 charges connected to him raping and exchanging nude photographs with minors.

According to previous reports, 27 federal charged were filed against Rouse in early July.

In a July press conference, Wrigley said investigators were still looking for additional victims.

Tuesday’s press release says six more underage girls came forward, increasing the total number of victims to 18.

Prosecutors say the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17.

Rouse is accused of adding the girls on social media and harassing them until they sent him nude photographs or videos, prosecutors said.

Several of the victims met Rouse at his residents where they were raped.

The 40 charges include sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, transfer of obscene material and coercion or enticement of a minor.

