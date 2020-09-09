AstraZeneca stock takes a hit after halting vaccine trials

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pharmaceutical companies are getting close to creating a COVID-19 vaccine. But, Astrazeneca has put a hold on its clinical trials due to a safety concern. This has caused its stocks to drop as people wonder what’s next for the company.

AstraZeneca is one of three companies in the race to produce a coronavirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s plans are now on hold due to a potentially unexplained illness occurring in one of its ongoing trials.

Experts say this isn’t a cause for concern.

“To have a clinical hold, as has been placed on AstraZeneca as of yesterday, because of a single serious adverse event is not at all unprecedented. This certainly happens in any large-scale trial, where you have tens of thousands of people invested in taking part and some of them may get ill,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

The company has placed a routine hold on its process out of an abundance of caution, which AstraZeneca recently said in a statement. Doctors say a hold is a good thing.

“This ought to be reassuring to everybody listening - when we say we are going to focus first on safety and make no compromises here is a exhibit A about how that is happening in practice,” Collins said.

Despite this being standard protocol, the news has caused investors to question their next move as AstraZeneca shares dropped Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of times that pharmaceuticals take these drugs to trial and either slow the trial down or stop it altogether due to safety concerns. But because we’re so hypersensitive it’s going to have more of an impact,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

AstraZeneca has not yet released a date of when the hold might be released. Wald says the decline in the company’s stock will likely be temporary and predicts it will bounce back once it resumes.

