Air Force tabs Northrop Grumman for ICBM modernization

Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman(Northrop Grumman)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The U.S. Air Force has awarded a multi-billion-dollar contract to Northrop Grumman to modernize the country’s aging Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.

Northrop Grumman announced the $13.3 billion contract Tuesday, along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

According to the company, the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center announced that the effort will span 8.5 years, along with a series of designs and tests.

The plan is to have the new system operable by 2029.

Minot Air Force Base houses two of the three legs of the country’s nuclear triad, with the 91st Missile Wing and the 5th Bomb Wing.

The current ICBM program was only slated to last a decade, but has been in use for 50 years, due to a series of extension and upgrades over the years.

