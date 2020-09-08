Advertisement

Tuesday: 75 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,431 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

508,555 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

75 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

13,872 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,264 – Total Active Cases

-301 Individuals from yesterday

206 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

11,452 – Total recovered since pandemic began

63 – Currently Hospitalized

-5 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (156 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 4
  • Burleigh County - 22
  • Cass County – 16
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 1
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • McHenry County – 2
  • McLean County - 1
  • Mercer County - 2
  • Morton County – 8
  • Mountrail County - 1
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 1
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Ward County – 8
  • Williams County – 2

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

National Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 2 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

Latest News

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

Coronavirus

Many US students start school year online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Nearly 2 million students started school Tuesday in some of the nation's biggest districts, but most of them aren't in classrooms.

Coronavirus

The Summer of COVID-19 ends with health officials worried

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. had about 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around Memorial Day, before backyard parties and other gatherings contributed to a summertime surge. It now has more than 6.2 million cases.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is crashing parties at colleges across America

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus is crashing parties at universities and colleges across America.

National Politics

Labor Day campaigning: Jobs, economy in focus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Candidates focus on jobs and the economy this Labor Day.

National

COVID worries amid Labor Day travel

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Friday saw pandemic-era record air travel as Americans took to the skies for the Labor Day weekend. But health experts worry that weekend revels could turn into super-spreader events.