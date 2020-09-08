Search continues for missing teen last seen swimming in Yellowstone River near Fairview, Mont.

SIDNEY, Mont. - (KFYR) - The search continues for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Yellowstone River near Fairview, Mont. with friends on Saturday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 13-year-old Tuesday afternoon as Ira David Lawrence of Watford City, N.D. The report goes on to say Lawrence was with a group of people who were swimming in the river, about a quarter-to-half mile south of the boat access point at Richland Park. The group reportedly saw Lawrence at one point, and moments later, lost sight of him.

In a statement from Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Robert Burnison says, “Richland Park is being used as the headquarters for the search operation because it is believed to be the area with the best chance to find Lawrence.”

Badlands Search and Rescue Services out of McKenzie County are assisting in the search efforts since Sunday along with dozens of volunteers.

