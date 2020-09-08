Police seek information connected to Sunday morning shots fired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking the public for help after shots were fired early Sunday morning.

Bismarck police say they responded to gunshots in the 200 block of West Sweet Ave around 5 a.m.

According to police, they found two shell casings, one in the drywall of an apartment and a second in a brick façade.

Police say there were no injuries and it is unclear why the shots were fired.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to submit information by texting keyword ‘BISPD’ and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Web tips can also be submitted through the departments website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police

