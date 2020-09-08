Minot State holds delayed art exhibition

MINOT, N.D. – One of the casualties of the first wave of COVID-19 shutdowns was the Minot State University student capstone exhibition for some of the graduating art students.

Although it was delayed, MSU opened the exhibition, and for the next 10 days you can go between 1-5 p.m. to view the work of some of their students in the Northwest Arts Center.

“As they launch their careers as artists, as designers, it gives them the full realization of what they had been working towards for over a year,” said Greg Vettel, Northwest Arts Center Director.

The MSU Americas all media exhibition is having a reception on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

