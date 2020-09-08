Medora Musical Overview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medora Musical and some other events are wrapping up after this week, but there’s still plenty of excitement going on after this weekend.

Justin Fisk is the Marketing and Communications Director for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation and he’s joining us to talk about what’s coming up in Medora this fall/winter as well as how they were able to have the show go on this summer.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.