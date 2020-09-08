Advertisement

McQuade Softball Board still donates despite no tournament

Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament
Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though there was no tournament, the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament board donated $84,000 to Bismarck and Mandan charities.

The annual tournament that started in 1976, was scheduled a few months ago in June. It was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Once the board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s tournament, we immediately got to work on how we could still fundraise. My hope was to raise half of what we donated last year, and somehow, with the help of the community, we were able to surpass that,” said board member Shannon McQuade-Ely.

The next tournament is scheduled for June 25-27, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

