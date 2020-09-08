Advertisement

Man with prior GSI conviction, contests new rape charges

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old Bismarck man accused of raping an unconscious minor and taking nude photographs contested the charges in Tuesdays preliminary hearing.

John Burnette is charged with gross sexual imposition, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of certain materials, failure to register as a sex offender and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Another preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23. The state will have to establish probable cause that Burnette raped the 16-year-old in order for the case to move forward.

Bismarck Police say Burnettte purchased alcohol for the minor and had sex with her while she was passed out.

He is then accused of taking photos of her naked and sent them to friends.

