Illegal entry arrests near Ambrose

AMBROSE, N.D. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers caught two Romanian nationals illegally entering the country near Ambrose last month.

Border Patrol said Constantin Buzatu and Catalin Dragomir were both convicted of improper entry by an alien.

The pair were caught Aug. 15.

The agency said there has been an uptick in illegal activity on the border since the non-essential travel ban went into place on March 21.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.