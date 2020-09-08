Advertisement

Idaho native steps in as Dickinson fire chief

Jeremy Presnell
Jeremy Presnell(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Fire Department is welcoming a new leader, after a man who served for four decades retired.

Jeremy Presnell has stepped into the chief role after Robert Sivak retired after two decades as the chief.

Presnell served as the fire chief in Jerome, Idaho for two years, before he took his 17 years of experience to the classroom, where he taught fire sciences at a southern Idaho college.

He say’s being a fire chief has always been his goal, and the community of Dickinson provided him with growth.

“The Dickinson Fire Department is amazing. They’ve set really high standards so I’m really looking forward to  become a part of that and really start help contributing to that and provide the best service possible to our community,” said Presnell.

Presnell is currently working towards his doctorate in administration.

His family will join him in Dickinson by the end of the year.

Presnell says his goal for the department is to be more involved in the community. Although they are currently hindered by COVID-19, he hopes to host more events in the upcoming months.

