Hope’s Home Videos: Skirt Sewing Project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Hope’s mom is in town, it always means they have a few projects on their hands. It’s always a fun time for them to get in some practice with her mom’s favorite hobbies and now it’s exciting to share it with her daughter.

This is the result of one of those projects. This skirt is pretty simple. It takes just about an hour and a half for beginners and you could use any combination of fabrics for any holiday or season. Here is how it comes together.

Cutting Instructions:

2 - 10″ by 32″ rectangles of main fabric

2 - 2 3/4″ by 32″ strips of accent fabric for bottom band

2 - 2″ by 24″ strips of accent fabric for waistband

1″ elastic band, cut 1 1/2 inches smaller than waist of child.

Sewing Instructions:

1. Use a 1/2″ seam allowance to stitch the two bottom band strips end-to-end to create a circle. With an iron, press seems down and iron a quarter inch up from the bottom.

2. Turn the fold under again and top stitch around the edge.

3. Place skirt sections right sides together and sew with a 1/2″ seam allowance. Press the seam open.

4. Pin the bottom band around the bottom of the skirt, lifting the skirt to fit flat against the band. Right sides will be together and side seams will match. Stitch with a 1/4″ seam allowance. Press the seam toward the bottom band. Top stitch around the skirt just below the edge of the band.

5. Stitch waistband strips together end-to-end with a 1/2″ seam allownace to create another circle. Press one edge under 1/4″.

6. Place the right side of the waistband to the wrong side of the skirt, stitch with a 1/4″ seam allowance. Press the seam allowance toward the skirt fabric.

7. Fold the waistband to the outside of the skirt. Top stitch along the bottom edge of the waistband, leaving a 2″ opening to threat elastic through.

8. Pull elastic through the waistband casing with a safety pin fastened on one end. Leave about 2-3″ remaining on each end. Overlap the ends of the elastic 1/2″ and stitch through. Pull elastic back inside the waistband and top stitch the opening closed.

