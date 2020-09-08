Advertisement

Hope’s Home Videos: Skirt Sewing Project

By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Hope’s mom is in town, it always means they have a few projects on their hands. It’s always a fun time for them to get in some practice with her mom’s favorite hobbies and now it’s exciting to share it with her daughter.

This is the result of one of those projects. This skirt is pretty simple. It takes just about an hour and a half for beginners and you could use any combination of fabrics for any holiday or season. Here is how it comes together.

Cutting Instructions:

2 - 10″ by 32″ rectangles of main fabric

2 - 2 3/4″ by 32″ strips of accent fabric for bottom band

2 - 2″ by 24″ strips of accent fabric for waistband

1″ elastic band, cut 1 1/2 inches smaller than waist of child.

Sewing Instructions:

1. Use a 1/2″ seam allowance to stitch the two bottom band strips end-to-end to create a circle. With an iron, press seems down and iron a quarter inch up from the bottom.

2. Turn the fold under again and top stitch around the edge.

3. Place skirt sections right sides together and sew with a 1/2″ seam allowance. Press the seam open.

4. Pin the bottom band around the bottom of the skirt, lifting the skirt to fit flat against the band. Right sides will be together and side seams will match. Stitch with a 1/4″ seam allowance. Press the seam toward the bottom band. Top stitch around the skirt just below the edge of the band.

5. Stitch waistband strips together end-to-end with a 1/2″ seam allownace to create another circle. Press one edge under 1/4″.

6. Place the right side of the waistband to the wrong side of the skirt, stitch with a 1/4″ seam allowance. Press the seam allowance toward the skirt fabric.

7. Fold the waistband to the outside of the skirt. Top stitch along the bottom edge of the waistband, leaving a 2″ opening to threat elastic through.

8. Pull elastic through the waistband casing with a safety pin fastened on one end. Leave about 2-3″ remaining on each end. Overlap the ends of the elastic 1/2″ and stitch through. Pull elastic back inside the waistband and top stitch the opening closed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fuel the Fight supports cancer patients who travel to Minot

Updated: 7 minutes ago
People from all over North Dakota come to the Trinity CancerCare Center in Minot for treatment.

News

Illegal entry arrests near Ambrose

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers caught two Romanian nationals illegally entering the country near Ambrose last month.

VOD Recording

Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
KMOT Night Report

VOD Recording

Rainbow flag flies over city of Minot

Updated: 34 minutes ago
KMOT Night Report

Latest News

News

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
For the past several segments with this chef, he’s been using the grill and cooking outside, but what’s he up to today with the colder temperatures?

News

Medora Musical Overview

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Medora Musical and some other events are wrapping up after this week, but there’s still plenty of excitement going on after this weekend.

News

BSC moves to the moderate risk level for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students move to the moderate risk level for COVID-19.

News

Idaho native steps in as Dickinson fire chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Dickinson Fire Department is welcoming a new leader, after a man who served for four decades retired.

News

Man with prior GSI conviction, contests new rape charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 43-year-old Bismarck man accused of raping an unconscious minor and taking nude photographs contested the charges in Tuesdays preliminary hearing.

News

Wildfires burn over 285,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 285,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.