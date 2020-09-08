Governor’s announcement will not change BPS instructional model

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School administrators decided to continue operating under their moderate risk level or hybrid model of instruction, after Gov. Doug Burgum designated Burleigh County as moderate risk.

BPS Director of Community Relations, Renae Hoffmann Walker said the district has no intentions of implementing any further restrictions based on the governor’s decision.

Hoffmann Walker said the district will continue to work with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health to assess the health and safety needs of their schools and will continue to require masks when social distancing cannot be maintained.

